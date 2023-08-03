POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Communications Specialist Jessica Rainwater was recently awarded two Arkansas Associated Press Awards at the 2023 Arkansas Associated Press Association Conference.
She received one first-place certificate of performance excellence for Best Reporting Series – Medium Weeklies in conjunction with Pocahontas Star Herald Editor-in-Chief John Allen French, a BRTC alumni.
Rainwater wrote feature stories about four Randolph County women and their battles with breast cancer as a Breast Cancer Awareness Month series. French designed the layouts and overall look of the publication. Judges remarked, “This series stood out heads and toes above the rest. The stories flow and tell the story of each woman perfectly. A very well-written and informative series.”
Rainwater was also awarded second place for her freelance endeavors. She has been employed at BRTC in the Office of Institutional Advancement since November 2022. She earned an Associate of Art from BRTC in 2011, a Bachelor of Science in Journalism-News Editorial from Arkansas State University in 2013 and a Master of Science in Mass Communications in 2020.
French also earned a number of Arkansas Press Association Awards in the 2023 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and was presented certificates of performance excellence for first place in the humorous column writing, editorial writing and headline writing categories. French’s weekly column “Speaking French” placed second in the humorous category and third in the editorial category.
He received honorable mention in the feature photo category and honorable mention in the overall top newspaper category, which means the Star Herald placed fourth in the category.
French earned an Associate of Art from BRTC in 2009, a Bachelor of Art in Journalism and Mass Communication from Arizona State University in 2023, and is currently seeking a Master of Art in Education from Arizona State University. He became editor of the Star Herald in 2021.
Also honored at the APA Conference was Black River Technical College Foundation board member and First Horizon Branch Manager Mike Thompson who placed third in the Arkansas Press Association Better Newspaper Editorial Contest sports column category.
“I’ve been freelancing sports articles for around three years now,” Thompson said. “I’ve done articles for the Star Herald, the Osceola Times, and online in bestofarkansassports.com.”
Thompson has served on the BRTC Foundation for three years.
