POCAHONTAS — Interested high school juniors and seniors have yet another opportunity at Black River Technical College to complete a certificate as they have added Automotive Service Technology to the current curriculum offered by the college’s Career and Technical Center (CTC).
Elizabeth Collins, communications specialist at Black River Technical College, said on Tuesday that there are several programs currently offered and Automotive Service Technology will be added in the fall.
“The Automotive Service Technology program will be added to our Career and Technical Center offerings,” Collins said. “The CTC is funded by the Arkansas Office of Skills Development (OSD).”
She added that high school juniors and seniors are able to earn technical certificates through their CTC program before graduating from high school.
“This is completely free to them,” she said. “When they complete one or more of our CTC programs, they will be workforce ready.”
Director of Career, Technical and Concurrent Education Darenda Kersey said on Thursday that BRTC has received approval from the Arkansas OSD to add the new program.
“We are very excited about adding another high skill, high demand program of study to our Career and Technical Center for the area high school students,” Kersey said. “We hope that this will benefit the auto service industry in Northeast Arkansas as they have indicated that it is currently difficult to find qualified employees.”
Beginning in the Fall of 2022, Automotive Service Technology students will have the opportunity to earn a one-year Technical Certificate of Auto Service Technology – Powertrain Systems or a one-year Technical Certification of Auto Service Technology – Electrical Engine Specialty.
BRTC’s CTC currently offers the opportunity for high school juniors and seniors to complete certificates in the following programs at no cost to them: Auto Collision Repair, CNA, Phlebotomy, Welding, Machine Tool Technology and Industrial Electricity / Electronics.
For more information about the free program funded by the OSD, students can speak to their high school counselor or call Kersey at BRTC at 870-248-4184 or visit www.blackrivertech.org.
Black River Technical College is a two-year community college in Pocahontas and Paragould. It offers associates degrees and certificates in general education and technical and career education and houses one of the state’s law enforcement training academies and fire science academies.
