BROOKLAND — Chester “Bud” Davis, age 85, of Brookland, former longtime Leachville resident, passed from this life early Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Ridgecrest Health and Rehab in Jonesboro.
Born in Puxico, Mo., he was the son of the late John C. and Rosa Mae Jackson Davis. Bud’s family moved to the Happy Corner community near Leachville in 1946 and he had lived most of his life in the Leachville area. He was a well-known, self-employed brick mason and had been a Brookland resident since 1982. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf.
Bud was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jim Davis, Marlon Davis and Bobby Davis, and four sisters, Esoline Norman, Classetta Wheeler, Daisy Fletcher and Carlon Routon.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Pat Wilmoth Davis of Brookland; three sons, Brady Davis (Linda) of Caraway, Brian Davis (Diane) of Leachville and Gregory Davis (Jill) of Brookland; five grandchildren, Emily Davis Saulter, Kevin Davis, Erika Davis Harlan, Brent Davis and Luke Davis; five great-grandchildren, Avery Elizabeth Saulter, Taylor Jane Saulter, Cristofer Taylor Harlan, Brooklynn Tate Harlan and Fenton Todd Harlan. He also leaves two sisters, len Burdge of Canton, Texas, and Duxie Statler of Leachville.
Graveside funeral service will be 2 p.m. today, May 31, in the Leachville Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Colvin officiating. The family will receive visitors from noon until service time at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Leachville.
