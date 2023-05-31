BROOKLAND — Chester “Bud” Davis, age 85, of Brookland, former longtime Leachville resident, passed from this life early Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Ridgecrest Health and Rehab in Jonesboro.

Born in Puxico, Mo., he was the son of the late John C. and Rosa Mae Jackson Davis. Bud’s family moved to the Happy Corner community near Leachville in 1946 and he had lived most of his life in the Leachville area. He was a well-known, self-employed brick mason and had been a Brookland resident since 1982. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf.