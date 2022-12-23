JONESBORO — The City of Jonesboro is set to receive $5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund a 600-foot extension of the Jonesboro Municipal Airport runway, Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced Thursday.
Copenhaver and the City of Jonesboro submitted the request to U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s office, which included it in the Senate Transportation Appropriations bill.
It is part of the $1.65 trillion omnibus bill passed by the Senate on Thursday morning and is expected to be approved today by the House of Representatives.
This project, spearheaded by Copenhaver and the City of Jonesboro, was presented to Boozman and his staff over the past year, and the mayor thanks them for their diligence.
“I would like to thank Sen. Boozman and his staff, for this could not have happened without their work,” Copenhaver said. “We look forward to working with our entire D.C. delegation because as Jonesboro grows, our transportation needs will continue to expand, and this funding will pay off economic dividends in the near and distant future.”
George Jackson, the airport’s manager told The Sun, the appropriation approved in the bill will help complete a project that’s been in the works for about 20 years.
The airport will seek bids early in 2023 to strengthen the existing 6,400-foot-long runway. Extending the length to 7,000 will further efforts to attract larger jets to the airport, Jackson said.
Another provision in the omnibus bill that will particularly impact Northeast Arkansas will affect the rice industry.
In addition to keeping the government funded, the bill also includes $250 million for U.S. rice farmers to help offset major losses in a year with flat prices and record high input costs.
“It has been a difficult year for rice producers,” Boozman, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, said in a news release. “Soaring input costs have hurt producers of every commodity, but—as documented by two separate studies out of Texas A&M University –had a disproportionate impact on rice producers. I am pleased we came together to address this challenge in the year-end bill.”
This rice-specific relief was made at the request of USA Rice, originating with the USA Rice Farmers, the leading national organization representing rice farmers in all rice producing states. A 2022 study by Texas A&M’s Agricultural and Food Policy Center (AFPC) showed that as many as two-thirds of their representative rice farms are expected to see negative margins this year.
“USA Rice commends the steadfast leadership of Senator John Boozman for not only bringing this long-awaited assistance to fruition but championing this request for us since we first started advocating to USDA for help in February of this year,” said Kirk Satterfield, Mississippi rice farmer and chair of USA Rice. “We are confident that the House will pass this bill and President Biden will sign it into law. We will continue working with Congress and USDA as the implementation process unfolds in early 2023.”
Like other farmers, rice farmers saw input costs, such as fertilizer, fuel and seed, hit record levels in 2022, however, unlike other commodities, the prices received by rice farmers before and at harvest did not see comparable increases. A separate study by the AFPC showed that fertilizer hikes resulted in a $62 per acre increase over 2021 for rice farms. This created a situation where many producers are facing significant losses this year and unaided, could lead to further reductions in rice acreage in 2023.
World rice prices were stagnant in 2022 because of the impact of bad actors, like India, who controls 40 percent of world rice trade and artificially suppresses the world rice price through excessive domestic producer and export subsidies.
