JONESBORO — The Quorum Court will meet on Monday to discuss a few new issues in subcommittees including a clean up ordinance for budget year 2021.
This ordinance will reconcile and finalize the 2021 Annual Operating Budget for Craighead County by appropriating additional funds, approving transfers from fund to fund, approving line item adjustments within funds and departments, approving pass through funds, approving and paying all agencies of the county and making specific appropriation of funds established in the 2021 budget.
Other items on the agenda to be discussed by the subcommittees will include:
a review of the plat for Michael Barnes, CR 468.
a resolution to reappoint Jeff Steiling to the MAPC Board.
a resolution to appoint Tommy Holmes to the Southridge Fire Board.
a resolution to appoint Tom Linsey to the Philadelphia Fire Board.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the basement of the Craighead County Annex at 511 Union in Jonesboro.
