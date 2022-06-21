JONESBORO — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro celebrated the completion of 12 new Habitat homes and a community park on Saturday morning at Phillip Evans Community Park located at 207 State in Jonesboro.
The event included a Key Ceremony and Park Dedication to recognize the new homeowners, volunteers, donors and supporters who made this project possible.
Micheal Sullivan, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro, said that one in nine Arkansas households pay more than 50 percent of their monthly income towards housing.
“The more affordable homes Habitat can build, the fewer families that will be struggling to choose between a house payment, buying food, medicine or building a savings,” Sullivan said.
According to a press release from Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro on Thursday, the nonprofit organization makes homeownership possible for families who do not qualify for conventional means of financing. Along with required sweat-equity hours, selected Habitat homeowners pay a monthly zero-percent interest house payment that helps build another home for a family who qualifies.
According to the press release, three of the 12 homes, which were built along Belt Street, were mainly sponsored by the University Rotary Club who contributed $22,500 towards the construction and sent volunteers to help build.
These three homes now house 12 individuals including nine children. The other nine homes were a part of the “Build Up for Phillip” project along State Street.
Friends and family of the late Phillip Evans, who died in 2017, raised over $125,000 to support the construction of the homes and a new community park in honor of Evans.
The nine homes, which were dedicated to Evans, now house 31 individuals including 20 children.
According to a post on The City of Jonesboro’s Facebook page, “Evans was a great builder and a greater giver, who along with his family provided not only labor but funding to help build a street of nine Habitat for Humanity homes and a new park, both now bearing his name.”
According to the “About Build Up for Phillip” page on the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro website, “He had the heart of a servant and traveled the world to serve others and show them Jesus. Build up for Phillip is such a great fit for remembering Phillip. His love for building, serving and bringing people together all wrapped up into one great cause.”
For more information on Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro, visit its website at www. JonesboroHabitat.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.