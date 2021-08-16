JONESBORO — The 2,089-square-foot addition to the Children’s Library at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library is marching ahead, Toyna Ryals, assistant director, said Monday.
Ryals said the library is hopeful the expansion will be completed either this fall or early spring, depending on the availability of building materials, which are in short supply.
The $740,000 expansion will add a children’s entrance, programming space, added office space and a public meeting area, she said.
“The new entrance will make it safer for the public to enter,” she said.
Ryals said the children’s staff goes to daycares and also offers Zoom programs to them.
“We do more than just programs at the library,” she said. “We do virtual storytime via Zoom,”
She said they offer a YouTube channel that children can access at home from the library’s website, https://www.libraryinjonesboro.org/.
“We’re all very excited about the expansion,” Ryals said. “It’s going to be great for our community.”
Tate General Contractors of Jonesboro is building the expansion. Cooper Mixon Architects of Jonesboro designed it.
Two oak trees and a dogwood tree had to be cut down for the work. A news release said the library will use wood planks from the oaks to create tables and seating. It will also intend to display a cross section of both trees showing their rings.
The library will plant additional trees on its property to make up for the loss of the three trees, the release said.
The three trees have been cut to be used for tables at the library.
A pollinator-friendly garden will also be built and a JETS bus stop is being moved to Oak Street, Ryals said.
The expansion is funded by leftover tax dollars collected for the library by the county. State funds are used for branches of the library in Caraway, Harrisburg, Lake City, Lepanto, Marked Tree, Monette and Weiner. Poinsett County provides matching funds for its branches, Ryals said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.