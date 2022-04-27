JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man reported to police Tuesday morning that building materials were stolen from a construction site in the 700 block of Brody Court.
The value of the materials is listed at $1,800.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Steve Randle, 45, of the 1600 block of Arrowhead Farm Road, on Tuesday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of Interstate 555 and Southwest Drive. Randle is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and obstructed windshield.
Waffle House, 2905 Phillips Drive, reported to police Tuesday morning that a customer used counterfeit $20 and $10 bills to pay for a meal on Monday night.
A Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that her vehicle was entered and items taken in the 4900 block of South Culberhouse Street. Stolen were gaming devices valued at $325 and $35 in cash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.