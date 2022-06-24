Building permits issued in Jonesboro since June 10, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:

• Olympus Construction, 2508 W. Washington Ave., new commercial, $3.7 million.

• Stonebridge Construction, 1745 S. Carawaty Road, new commercial, $1,250,000.

• Daniel Hall, 2816 Creek Place, commercial alteration, $135,000.

• Mark Morris Construction, 800 Paragould Drive, new residence, $226,300.

• Mark Morris Construction, 3005 Galloway Ct., new residence, $225,000.

• Mark Morris Construction, 3009 Galloway Ct., new residence, $225,000.

• Mark Morris Construction, 3013 Galloway Ct., new residence, $225,000.

• Mark Morris Construction, 3017 Galloway Ct., new residence, $225,000.

• Meghan Moore, 5312 Yukon Drive, new residence, $106,610.

• Meghan Moore, 5320 Yukon Drive, new residence, $129,640.

• Meghan Moore, 5321 Yukon Drive, new residence, $103,040.

• Meghan Moore, 5325 Yukon Drive, new residence, $101,220.

• Aaron Baker, 5012 Aberdeen Road, residential alteration, $26,428.

• Delta Construction, 2420 Old Greensboro Road, residential storeage, $30,000.

• Errol Koekemoer, 3605 E. Thomas Green Road, residential addition, $60,000.

• Carl McKinney, 5001 Peachtree Ave., residential alteration, $12,000.

• Michael Castorena, 3007 Maplewood Terrace, residential alteration, $10,955.

• Nickie Macon, 1813 Covey Road, residential alteration, $2,000.

• Dylan Coffel, 2114 Sun Ave., residential alteration, $2,000.