Building permits issued in Jonesboro since June 10, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• Olympus Construction, 2508 W. Washington Ave., new commercial, $3.7 million.
• Stonebridge Construction, 1745 S. Carawaty Road, new commercial, $1,250,000.
• Daniel Hall, 2816 Creek Place, commercial alteration, $135,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 800 Paragould Drive, new residence, $226,300.
• Mark Morris Construction, 3005 Galloway Ct., new residence, $225,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 3009 Galloway Ct., new residence, $225,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 3013 Galloway Ct., new residence, $225,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 3017 Galloway Ct., new residence, $225,000.
• Meghan Moore, 5312 Yukon Drive, new residence, $106,610.
• Meghan Moore, 5320 Yukon Drive, new residence, $129,640.
• Meghan Moore, 5321 Yukon Drive, new residence, $103,040.
• Meghan Moore, 5325 Yukon Drive, new residence, $101,220.
• Aaron Baker, 5012 Aberdeen Road, residential alteration, $26,428.
• Delta Construction, 2420 Old Greensboro Road, residential storeage, $30,000.
• Errol Koekemoer, 3605 E. Thomas Green Road, residential addition, $60,000.
• Carl McKinney, 5001 Peachtree Ave., residential alteration, $12,000.
• Michael Castorena, 3007 Maplewood Terrace, residential alteration, $10,955.
• Nickie Macon, 1813 Covey Road, residential alteration, $2,000.
• Dylan Coffel, 2114 Sun Ave., residential alteration, $2,000.
