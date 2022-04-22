Building permits issued in Jonesboro from April 7 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
• Parkway Construction, 3400 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $218,560.
• RGL Construction, 2718 E. Nettleton Ave., commercial alteration, $50,000.
• Blue Byrd Construction, 907 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, residential multifamily, $210,000.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 752 Brody Court, new residence, $101,220.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 744 Brody Court, new residence, $90,160.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5328 Brody Drive, new residence, $101,220.
• Willis Homes, 1006 Oakdale St., new residence, $100,000.
• Mabry’s Properties & Holdings, 504 E. Allen Ave., residential alteration, $20,000.
