Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from June 24 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• Ramson’s Inc., 511 Union St., courthouse addition, $12 million.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 3:10 am
Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from June 24 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• Ramson’s Inc., 511 Union St., courthouse addition, $12 million.
• Belk Construction, 3021 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, new truck stop, $5.7 million.
• Stonebridge Construction, 1700 E. Highland, commercial alteration, $825,000.
• NMcCartney Construction, 3410 E. Johnson Ave., commercial alteration, $30,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 5416 Creekview Drive, new residence, $360,840.
• Mark Morris Construction, 5508 Creekview Drive, new residence, $345,000.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5208 Yukon Drive, new residence, $102,900.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5212 Yukon Drive, new residence, $102,900.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5216 Yukon Drive, new residence, $102,900.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5317 Beech Grove Drive, new residence, $102,900.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5317 Beech Grove Drive, new residence, $102,900.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5321 Beech Grove Drive, new residence, $160,610.
• Cecil Langrell, 2103 Greystone Cove, residential alteration, $158,297.
• Joe Carter, 1300 Ridge Oak Lane, residential addition, $150,000.
• Sims Construction, 2611 Harrison Cove, residential addition, $17,000.
• Doug Gilmore, 1117 W. Oak Ave., residential addition, $40,000.
• Christopher Lytle, 1303 Holly St., residential addition, $5,000.
• Bill and Pamela Houston, 1808 Sherwood Drive, residential storage, $35,000.
• Shine Solar, 105 Rose St., residential addition, $26,973.
