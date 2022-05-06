Building permits issued in Jonesboro from April 29 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
• Mabry’s Properties and Buildings, 322 Second St., residential duplex, $185,000.
• Arterio Garcia, 608 Parton Drive, new residence, $240,000.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5304 Yukon Drive, new residence, $101,220.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5289 Reed Drive, new residence, $87,010.
• Willis Homes, 4204 Jada Cove, new residence, $235,000.
• Willis Homes, 6400 Julia Lane, new residence, $200,000.
• Tim Thrasher Construction, 3611 E. Johnson Ave., commercial alteration, $106,000.
• Stracener Brothers Construction, , 815 W. Washington Ave., residential alteration, $122,000.
• Aaron Keller, 5401 Shad Drive, residential addition, $25,000.
• J Diaz Construction, 4909 Lonoke Lane, residential addition, $26,000.
• Paul Ford, 630 W. Elm Ave., residential alteration, $12,500.
• Cypress Construction & Restoration, 3660 Lafayette Lane, residential addition, $3,587.
