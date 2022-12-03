Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from Nov. 17 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• BP Fabrication, 3707 S. Caraway Road, commercial alteration, $40,000.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from Nov. 17 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• BP Fabrication, 3707 S. Caraway Road, commercial alteration, $40,000.
• Wendy Cazzres, 728 Warner Ave., residential alteration, $15,000.
• Andres Munos, 720 Parkview St., residential alteration, $2,000.
• Custom Integrity Homes, 309 Leslie Ann Drive, residential alteration, $4,277.
• Custom Integrity Homes, 206 Melton Circle, residential addition, $70,745.
• Michael Ramos, 523 Krewson St., residential addition, $5,000.
• William Conrad, 2302 Court St., new residence, $125,000.
• Michael Swindle, 4104 Peachtree Ave., new residence, $265,000.
• Ariana Olvera, 221 Nisbett, residential alteration, $3,500.
• Findley Construction, 1385 Sullivan Circle, new residence, $200,000.
• Belk Construction, 2504 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, new commercial, $800,000.
• Phillips Brothers Construction, 3717 E. Johnson Ave., new commercial, $1,250,000.
• Aaron Baker, 1107 Dove Road, residential alteration, $20,000.
• Shelton Construction, 4208 Clowder Lane, new residence, $172,000.
• B&D Homes, 2713 Casey Springs Road, residential alteration, $20,000.
• William Conrad, 1003 Lawrence St., new residence, $130,000.
• Wilcox Custom Homes, 3025 Mallard Pointe Lane, new residence, $355,000.
• Wilcox Custom Homes, 3101 Mallard Pointe Lane, new residence, $324,500.
• Camco Builders, 2612 E. Nettleton Ave., commercial alteration, $80,000.
• C&R Construction, 2200 Hazeltine Drive, residential addition, $775,000.
• Tina Adams, 2704 S. Caraway Road, commercial alteration, $5,000.
• Walter Jackson, 1818 Covey Drive, new residence, $1,579,500.
• Pine Hill Homes, 922 W. Washington Ave., residential addition, $32,500.
• Casey Turner Construction, 1612 Cedar Ridge Lane, residential addition, $198,932.
• Shanti Construction, 2600 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $50,000.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.