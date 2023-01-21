Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from Jan. 13 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• Bailey Contractors (for Cavenaugh Auto Group), 3315 Stadium Blvd., new commercial development, $6,716,190.
• Bailey Contractors, 2808 Fox Meadow Lane, commercial addition, $738,130.
• Belk Construction, 2504 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, commercial alteration, $5,000.
• Spencer Jackson, 917 S. Gee St., commercial alteration, $40,000.
• Joshua Hurd, 5035 Deliverance Drive, $270,000.
• Michael Castorena, 3007 Maplewood Drive, residential alteration, $2,745.
• AgSolar, 2004 Hampton Drivce. Residential addition, $35,710.
