Building permits issued in Jonesboro from May 13 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
• Tommie Holden, 5307 Harrisburg Road, commercial alteration, $70,000.
• Custom Integrity Homes, 311 Marjorie Drive, residential alteration, $13,427.
• Joseph Hart, 2615 Greensboro Road, residential alteration, $6,000.
• Park Vickers, 6612 Merrell Drive, residential alteration, $10,000.
• Mylo Bell, 5503 Beaver Lane, residential addition, $15,000.
• RNR Remodeling, 2500 Autumn Drive, residential storage, $14,500.
• Nilson Lopez Properties, 919 W. Matthews Ave., residential alteration, $18,000.
• Alfonso Honojosa, 226 Drake St., residential storage, $5,000.
