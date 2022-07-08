Jonesboro inspectors issued permits this week for three multifamily buildings on Reserve Boulevard in the northeastern corner of the Sage Meadows subdivision. The three structures will have a total value of $2.2 million.
Gulley Plumbing & Construction is the contractor for the project. Gulley pulled permits for four buildings worth $2.8 million the previous week.
Other permits issued from June 30 to Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• Stonebridge Construction, 3001 Apache Drive, new commercial building, $4,775,000.
• KPS Construction, 816 E. Parker Road, new commercial building, $750,000.
• Zaxon Construction, 1804 Old Greensboro Road, commercial alteration, $35,000.
• Willis Homes, 6008 Evan Cove, new residence, $200,000.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 727 Elizabeth Lane, new residence, $90,160.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5290 Reed Drive, new residence, $114,800.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5294 Reed Drive, new residence, $90,160.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5298 Reed Drive, new residence, $113,640.
• Allied Contracting Enterprises, 1617 S. Church St., residential alteration, $35,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.