Building permits issued in Jonesboro from Dec. 27 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
• Gulley Plumbing & Construction, 4909 Reserve Blvd., six multifamily buildings for a total of $4.5 million.
• Camco Builders, 304 Cate Ave, residential multifamily (21 units), $1,500,000.
• Daco Leasing and Holding, 1202 Cardinal Road, new residence, $250,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 5108 Deliverance Drive, new residence, $272,250.
• Mark Morris Construction, 5112 Deliverance Drive, new residence, $220,500.
• Mark Morris Construction, 4915 Deliverance Drive, new residence, $208,890.
• Mark Morris Construction, 5104 Deliverance Drive, new residence, $206,820.
• Mark Morris Construction, 5101 Deliverance Drive, new residence, $220,500.
• Mark Morris Construction, 2720 Paradise Hills Lane, new residence, $203,670.
• Shelton Construction, 2231 Addison Cove, new residence, $300,000.
• Shelton Construction, 2227 Addison Cove, new residence, $300,000.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 749 Brody Ct., new residence, $154,630.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 753 Brody Ct., new residence, $94,850.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5332 Brody Drive, new residence, $115,640.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5020 Rockport Drive, new residence, $220,000.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 740 Madeline Ct., $94,850.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5400 Brody Drive, new residence, $115,640.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5401 Reed Drive, new residence, $129,640.
• Dennis Jaynes, 4725 Edgemont Drive, new residence, $250,000.
• Dennis Jaynes, 4721 Edgemont Drive, new residence, $250,000.
• Camco Builders, 3547 Lake Pointe Drive, $400,000.
• Burch Homes, 612 Purton Cv., new residence, $190,000.
• Gary Holland, 2820 Freedom Drive, new residence, $200,000.
• Legacy Homes of NEA, 3304 Muirfield CV., new residence, $350,000.
• Jerry Eldridge, 740 Crowder Lane, new residence, $150,000,
• Kenneth Caubble, 3903 Mardiswood CV., $185,000.
• Daco Leasing & Holding, 1716 Christian Valley Drive, residential addition, $250,000.
• Stacy French Construction, 3104 Cascade St., residential storage, $120,000.
• Lacy’s Welding, 301 Hurricane Drive, commercial alteration, $124,640.
• Sparco Energy Soluriona, 5712 Commerce Square, commercial addition, $63,397.
• ABC Plumbing & Electric, 1812 Pleasant Grove Road, commercial alteration, $28,000.
• Baldridge Custom Builders, 4318 E. Johnson Ave., commercial alteration, $7,000.
• Lakesha White, 2100 Cherry Hill Cove, residential alteration, $8,900.
