Building permits issued in Jonesboro from March 1 through Friday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:

• Gillis Inc., 3110 Gillis Drive, new commercial, $700,000.

• Gary Latanich, 501 W. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $400,000.

• Elite Retail Services, 1209 S. Caraway Road, commercial alteration, $205,000.

• Custom Integrity Homes, 3411 Southwest Drive, commercial alteration, $900,000.

• Brown Construction and Development, 2100 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $50,000.

• ABAT Builders, 2407 Phillips Drive, commercial alteration, $300,000.

• Foster’s Project Contractors, 1107 W. Parker Road, commercial alteration, $70,000.

• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5412 Yukon Drive, new residence, $102,900.

• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5400 Yukon Drive, new residence, $129,600.

• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5404 Yukon Drive, new residence, $106,610.

• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5328 Yukon Drive, new residence, $129,640.

• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 271 Newman Drive, new residence, $101,200.

• Burch Homes, 604 Prospect Valley Drive, new residence, $240,000.

• Burch Homes, 605 Prospect Valley Drive, new residence, $230,000.

• Burch Homes, 607 Prospect Valley Drive, new residence, $250,000.

• Burch Homes, 610 Prospect Valley Drive, new residence, $260,000.

• Burch Homes, 612 Prospect Valley Drive, new residence, $250.000.

• Francesca Williams, 1806 Aron Ave., new residence, $65.520.

• Wagner Enterprises & Investments, 409 N. Fisher St., new residence, $107,500.

• Wagner Enterprises & Investments, 1311 W. Huntington Ave., new residence, $114,000.

• Derek Lawson, 1901 Catherine Drive, residential alteration, $20,000.

• Custom Integrity Homes, 1204 Thrush Road, residential alteration, $123,164.

• Jimena Espinosa, 1500 Nelms St., residential alteration, $20,000.

• Bart Crawford, 2604 Covey Road, residential alteration, $20,000.