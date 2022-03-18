Building permits issued in Jonesboro from March 1 through Friday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
• Gillis Inc., 3110 Gillis Drive, new commercial, $700,000.
• Gary Latanich, 501 W. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $400,000.
• Elite Retail Services, 1209 S. Caraway Road, commercial alteration, $205,000.
• Custom Integrity Homes, 3411 Southwest Drive, commercial alteration, $900,000.
• Brown Construction and Development, 2100 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $50,000.
• ABAT Builders, 2407 Phillips Drive, commercial alteration, $300,000.
• Foster’s Project Contractors, 1107 W. Parker Road, commercial alteration, $70,000.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5412 Yukon Drive, new residence, $102,900.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5400 Yukon Drive, new residence, $129,600.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5404 Yukon Drive, new residence, $106,610.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5328 Yukon Drive, new residence, $129,640.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 271 Newman Drive, new residence, $101,200.
• Burch Homes, 604 Prospect Valley Drive, new residence, $240,000.
• Burch Homes, 605 Prospect Valley Drive, new residence, $230,000.
• Burch Homes, 607 Prospect Valley Drive, new residence, $250,000.
• Burch Homes, 610 Prospect Valley Drive, new residence, $260,000.
• Burch Homes, 612 Prospect Valley Drive, new residence, $250.000.
• Francesca Williams, 1806 Aron Ave., new residence, $65.520.
• Wagner Enterprises & Investments, 409 N. Fisher St., new residence, $107,500.
• Wagner Enterprises & Investments, 1311 W. Huntington Ave., new residence, $114,000.
• Derek Lawson, 1901 Catherine Drive, residential alteration, $20,000.
• Custom Integrity Homes, 1204 Thrush Road, residential alteration, $123,164.
• Jimena Espinosa, 1500 Nelms St., residential alteration, $20,000.
• Bart Crawford, 2604 Covey Road, residential alteration, $20,000.
