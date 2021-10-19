Building permits issued in Jonesboro from Oct. 8 to Friday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:

• Construction & Hospitality Services, 2407 Phillips Drive, commercial alteration, $700,000.

• C&R Construction, 2411 Race St., commercial alteration, $277,000.

• Ramsons Inc., 321 S. Church St., commercial alteration, $250,000.

• Tim Thrasher Construction, 1841-C E. Highland Drive, commercial addition, $50,000.

• MCCM Construction, 713 Prospect Village Drive, new residence, $220,000.

• Leading Edge Properties, 4121 Sandra Lane, new residence, $175,000.

• Leading Edge Properties, 4117 Sandra Lane, new residence, $175,000.

• Roger and Anna Cope, 6201 S. Caraway Road, new residence, $129,000.

• Litle Design Build, 511 W. Monroe Ave., new residence, $75,000.

• Jaynes Homes & Construction, 4717 Edgemont St., residential alteration, $25,000.

• Interiors by Design, 2612 Galloway Court, residential addition, $159,000.

• Kim & Brothers Construction, 1111 Robin Road, residential addition, $65,000.

• Delta Construction, 4901 Peachtree Ave., residential storage, $20,000.