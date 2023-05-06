Jonesboro inspectors issued permits this week for six four-unit apartment buildings to be constructed in the 5800 block of Pacific Road. Blue Byrd Construction is the contractor for the project with a total value of $2.52 million.
Other building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from April 28 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• Estlinbaum Construction, 1808 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $55,000.
• Brian Ford Construction, 2911 Longview Drive, commercial alteration, $321,000.
• Tridant Builders, 5905 Dalton Farmer Drive, commercial alteration, $112,530.
• Walter Jackson, 3015 Brianna Drive, new residence, $330,000.
• Walter Jackson, 3019 Brianna Drive, new residence, $330,000.
• Burch Homes, 3605 Ontario Drive, new residence, $247,280.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5229 Yukon Drive, new residence, $106,610.
• Legacy Homes, 4232 Lynx Lane, new residence, $223,000.
• Lonnie Roberts Construction, 416 Whitestone Cove, new residence, $172,700.
• Pine Hill Homes, 5209 Kara Drive, residential addition, $31,300.
• Breath Green Inc., 3608 Parkwood Road, residential alteration, $49,500.
• Lecim Construction, 1824 S. Culberhouse St., residential addition, $10,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.