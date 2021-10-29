Building permits issued in Jonesboro from Oct. 22 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
Tridant Builders, 4593 Plymouth St., new residence, $167,000.
Mark Morris Construction, 3004 Gregory Court, new residence, $243,000.
Mark Morris Construction, 3016 Gregory Court, new residence, $215,000.
Mark Morris Construction, 3012 Gregory Court, new residence, $227,000.
Mark Morris Construction, 2923 Sierra Court, new residence, $227,000.
Mark Morris Construction, 5420 Creekview Drive, new residence, $215,000.
Creative Builders of Jonesboro, 3412 Muirfield Cove, new residence, $300,000.
Creative Builders of Jonesboro, 3404 Muirfield Cove, new residence, $300,000.
Creative Builders of Jonesboro, 3408 Muirfield Cove, new residence, $300,000.
Creative Builders of Jonesboro, 316 Drake St., residential duplex, $155,000.
Creative Builders of Jonesboro, 320 Drake St., residential duplex, $155,000.
Creative Builders of Jonesboro, 324 Drake St., residential duplex, $155,000.
M-L Goad Construction, 3701 Bachelors Gulch Drive, new residence, $350,000.
RPM Development, 2730 N. Church St., new residence, $244,442.
GCB Builders, 734 Sadie Land, new residence, $203,400.
GCB Builders, 730 Sadie Land, new residence, $203,400.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5209 Prospector Drive, new residence, $101,220.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5212 Prospector Drive, new residence, $102,900.
Stonebridge Construction, 1319 Red Wolf Blvd., commercial alteration, $75,000.
N. McCartney Construction, 3410 E. Johnson Ave., commercial alteration, $150,000.
Gregory Brandon, 4505 Mount Carmel Road, residential storage, $58,000.
Gregory and Patricia Vincent, 3702 Oakcrest Drive, residential storage, $4,250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.