Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from from Oct. 1 to Friday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
N. McCartney Construction, 2707 Browns Lane, commercial alteration, $210,000.
Olympus Construction, 1408 E. Nettleton Ave., new commercial building, $320,000.
Gillis Inc., 3110 Gillis Drive, commercial shell building, $160,000.
Bailey Contractors, 2907 S. Caraway Road, commercial alteration, $731,490.
Stonebridge Construction, 2100 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $275,000.
Tim Thrasher Construction, 1841 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $50,000.
Ramsons Inc., 1408 Oakhurst St., commercial alteration, $75,000.
Oscar Ramirez, 2805 Spring Valley Drive, new residence, $213,700.
Wilcox Custom Homes, 3912 Wigeon Cove, new residence, $300,000.
Gabriel and Megan Roberts, 1104 Thrush Road, residential addition, $3,000.
Deveda Hurts, 4514 Key Largo Place, residential alteration, $6,000.
