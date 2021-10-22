Building permits issued in Jonesboro from Oct.15 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
Brown Construction & Development, 704 Vine St., residential duplex, $180,000.
Blue Byrd Construction, 401 W. Matthews Ave., residential duplex, $250,000.
Rest Enterprises, 3611 Red Maple Way, new residence, $135,000.
Rest Enterprises, 3631 Red Maple Way, new residence, $135,000.
Rest Enterprises, 3635 Red Maple Way, new residence, $135,000.
Rest Enterprises, 3630 Red Maple Way, new residence, $135,000.
Rest Enterprises, 3643 Red Maple Way, new residence, $135,000.
M2 Properties & Construction, 3624 Orval Orlan Drive, commercial alteration, $10,000.
Joseph Frazier, 5310 Caribbean Place, residential storage, $13,000.
