Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from May 12 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• Bailey Contractors (Jonesboro High School) 301 Hurricane Drive, new commercial, $1,649,366.
• Tate General Construction (Nettleton school), 3801 Vera St., commercial addition, $1,310,000.
• Jetton General Contracting, 1815 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $1,500,000.
• T. Abraham & Sons, 3612 Hedger Drive, new commercial, $800,000.
• NMcCartney Construction, 3106 Southwest Drive, commercial alteration, $150,000.
• Construction Network Inc., 1120 Windover Road, commercial alteration, $50,000.
• Brian Ford Construction, 2709 Brown’s Lane, commercial addition, $125,000.
• Brad Parnell, 516 S. Gee St., new commercial, $250,000.
• Martin Young, 3303 Malibue Drive, commercial alteration, $10,000.
• Findley Contractors, 200 Capital Cove, new residence, $170,000.
• Findley Contractors, 201 Capital Cove, new residence, $170,000.
• J.H. Realty, 5716 Deer Valley Drive, new residence, $550,000.
• J.H. Realty, 442 Brookstone Drive, new residence, $175,000.
• Platinum Properties, 1399 Sullivan Circle, new residence, $260,000.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 4713 Yukon Drive, new residence, $106,610.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 4709 Yukon Drive, new residence, $102,900.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5412 Beech Grove Drive, new residence, $94,850.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5500 Beech Grove Drive, new residence, $87,010.
• Luis Nunez, 204 Myette St., new residence, $140,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 5728 Morgan Drive, new residence, $149,300.
• Mark Morris Construction, 5732 Morgan Drive, new residence, $149,300.
• T. Abraham & Sons, 901 Oaktree Manor Cove, new residence, $135,000.
• Arkansas Petroleum Solutions, 2028 N. Church St., commercial canopy, $506,000.
• Arkansas Petroleum Solutions, 812 Southwest Drive, commercial canopy, $600,000.
• C&D Contractors, 812 Southwest Drive, commercial alteration, $600,000.
• Custom Integrity Homes, 1103 Wilkins Drive, residential addition, $246,285.
• Pine Hill Homes, 5209 Kara Drive, residential addition, $10,000.
• James Cook, 4018 Mt. Carmel Road, residential addition, $10,000.
• Victor Lorenzana, 1416 Cole St., residential addition, $50,000.
• Alejandro Lorenzana, 3008 Vista Court, residential addition, $20,000.
• Cleanway LLC, 1801 Greenwood St., residential alteration, $10,000.
• Zachary McPhinck, 320 Vail Court, residential alteration, $6,500
