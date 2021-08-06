Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from July 30 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
Horizon Construction, 1737 S. Caraway Road, commercial alteration, $481,614.
C&D Contractors, 3910 Stadium Blvd., commercial alteration, $150,000.
NEA Dirtworks, 4600 Wolf Run Trail, new residence, $102,000.
Legacy Homes of NEA, 4148 Lynx Lane, new residence, $180,000.
Legacy Homes of NEA, 4305 Lynx Lane, new residence, $180,000.
Legacy Homes of NEA, 4209 Lynx Lane, new residence, $180,000.
Legacy Homes of NEA, 4200 Lynx Lane, new residence, $180,000.
Legacy Homes of NEA, 4201 Lynx Lane, new residence, $180,000.
Legacy Homes of NEA, 4149 Lynx Lane, new residence, $180,000.
Camco Builders, 400 E. Cherry Ave., new residence, $120,000.
Camco Builders, 402 E. Cherry Ave., new residence, $120,000.
Camco Builders, 404 E. Cherry Ave., new residence, $120,000.
Camco Builders, 406 E. Cherry Ave., new residence, $120,000.
Camco Builders, 408 E. Cherry Ave., new residence, $120,000.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5320 Reed Drive, new residence, $101,220.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5313 Reed Drive, new residence, $80,010.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5316 Reed Drive, new residence, $87,010.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5317 Reed Drive, new residence, $91,000.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5329 Brody Drive, new residence, $94,850.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5409 Brody Drive, new residence, $87,010.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5325 Brody Drive, new residence, $87,010.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5333 Brody Drive, new residence, $115,640.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5326 Brody Drive, new residence, $102,900.
Chris and Sharon Graves, 1017 Oriole Drive, residential storage, $20,000.
Kenneth Broadway, 310 W. Thomas Green Road, residential storage, $35,000.
