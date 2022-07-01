Jonesboro inspectors issued permits this week for four multifamily buildings on Reserve Boulevard in the northeastern corner of the Sage Meadows subdivision. The the four structures will have a total value of $2.8 million. Gulley Plumbing & Construction is the contractor for the project.
Other permits issued from June 23 to Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• Tate General Contracting, 2305 Fox Meadow Lane, commercial addition, 600,000.
• Willis Homes, 6212 Evan Cove, new residence, $200,000.
• GSB Builders, 951 Scott St., new residence, $120,000.
• GSB Builders, 1001 Scott St., new residence, $120,000.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5317 Yukon Drive, new residence, $102,900.
• Wagner Enterprises, 409 E. Allen Ave., new residence, $120,000.
• Easterling Flooring & Renovation, 924 Fairway Cove, residential addition, $150,000.
• RPM Development, 3209 Sage Oaks Cove, residential addition, $45,000.
• Custom Integrity Homes, 3600 Annadale Drive, residential alteration, $9,069.
• Custom Integrity Homes, 5012 Aberdeen Drive, residential addition, $2,000.
