Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from April 21 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• Project Builders, 1620 S. Caraway Road, new commercial, $1,500,000.
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 8:31 am
Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from April 21 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• Project Builders, 1620 S. Caraway Road, new commercial, $1,500,000.
• Jetton General Contracting, 1009 Canera Drive, commercial alteration, $110,000.
• Nabholz Corp., 214 N. Gee St., commercial addition, $200,000.
• Walter Jackson, 3023 Brianna Drive, new residence, $330,000.
• Walter Jackson, 3027 Brianna Drive, new residence, $330,000.
• Dennis Noell, 3511 Big Creek Cove, residential addition, $70,000.
• NIVO Solar, 5435 Summer Place, residential addition, $13,510.
