Building permits issued in Jonesboro from April 22 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
Frank A. Rogers & Co., 2400 Industrial Drive, commercial addition, $478,536.
Stonebridge Construction, 2100 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $145,000.
NMcCartney Construction, 3407 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $35,000.
Mark Walls, 1622 Horne Drive, new residence, $300,000.
Burch Homes, 5218 Woody Knoll, new residence, $165,000.
Burch Homes, 3651 Leafy Pass, new residence, $205,000.
Burch Homes, 3614 Red Maple Way, new residence, $205,000.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5405 Yukon Drive, new residence, $100,730.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5409 Yukon Drive, new residence, $103,040.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5401 Yukon Drive, new residence, $129,640.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5329 Yukon Drive, new residence, $103,600.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5304 Reed Drive, new residence, $87,010.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5300 Reed Drive, new residence, $90,100.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5208n Prospector Drive, new residence, $103,040.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5304 Reed Drive, new residence, $87,010.
Karim Bentaleb, 4005 Brownfield Cove, residential addition, $18,000.
Rustic Lawn & Home, residential alteration, $5,500.
Stracener Brothers Construction, 2606 Travis Lane, residential alteration, $49,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.