Building permits issued in Jonesboro from April 7 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
Corco Construction, 1770 Mayfield Drive, new commercial project, $3 million.
Sapp Construction, 4204 Lynx Lane, new residence, $230,000.
Sapp Construction, 4209 Lynx Lane, new residence, $230,000.
Camco Builders, 1009 Citizen St., residential duplex, $150,000,
Willis Homes, 6412 Julia Drive, new residence, $200,000.
Willis Homes, 6416 Julia Drive, new residence, $175,000.
Wilcox Custom Builders, 1614 Horne Drive, new residence, $425,000.
Westbrook Premier Builders, 2910 Abernathy Lake Cove, residential addition, $150,000.
Tim Speakes Electrical & Construction, One Nice Pak Road, commercial alteration, $21,000.
Deborah Rece, 2112 Rich Cove, residential alteration, $5,500.
Florencio Acosta, 3107 Meador Road, residential storage, $5,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.