Building permits issued in Jonesboro from Dec. 2 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
Mark Morris Construction, 3604 Lake Pointe Cove, new residence, $303,160.
Mark Morris Construction, 3600 Lake Pointe Cove,new residence, $375,000.
Shelton Construction, 4811 Leesburg Drive, new residence, $350,000.
NEA Dirt Works, 4508 Wolf Run Trail, new residence, $125,000.
NEA Dirt Works, 4512 Wolf Run Trail, new residence, $125,000.
NEA Dirt Works, 4516 Wolf Run Trail, new residence, $125,000.
NEA Dirt Works, 4520 Wolf Run Trail, new residence, $125,000.
Tridant Builders, 4577 Plymouth St., new residence, $167,000.
Tridant Builders, 4581 Plymouth St., new residence, $167,000.
Tridant Builders, 4589 Plymouth St., new residence, $167,000.
Burch Homes, 611 Prospect Valley Drive, new residence, $190,000.
Burch Homes, 615 Prospect Valley Drive, new residence, $190,000.
Burch Homes, 619 Prospect Valley Drive, new residence, $150,000.
Burch Homes, 612 Purton Cove, new residence, $165,300.
Burch Homes, 620 Purton Cove, new residence, $150,000.
Turner Real Estate, 3502 Burdyshaw Drive, new residence, $226,300.
Dennis Jaynes, 4721 Edgemont Drive, new residence, $250,000.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5308 Reed Drive, new residence, $114,800.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5309 Brody Drive, new residence, $115,640.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5313 Brody Drive, new residence, $115,640.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 300 Elizabeth Lane, new residence, $103,040.
Zachary Pope, 916 Pinecrest Drive, residential alteration, $45,000.
James McCorkle, 2512 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $10,000.
Construction Network, 3410 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration.
