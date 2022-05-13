Building permits issued in Jonesboro from May 6 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
• Belk Construction, 2506 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, new commercial project, $800,000,
• Jetton General Contracting, 4300 Woodsprings Road, new residence, $125,000.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5301 Reed Drive, new residence, $114,800.
• Burch Homes, 3619 Red Maple Way, new residence, $160,650.
• Randy Harral, 3315 Muirfield Cove, new residence, $305,000.
• Tim Thrasher Construction, 1715 Pine Valley Drive, residential addition, $70,000.
• Patrick Walor, 2907 Bennett Drive, residential storage, $20,000,
