Building permits issued in Jonesboro from Nov. 19 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:

• Hammerhead Construction, 2713 E. Nettleton Ave., commercial alteration, $400,000.

• Bailey Contractors, 3201 E. Highland Drive, commercial addition, $200,000.

• Lindel Turner, 4400 Richardson Drive, new residence, $130,000.

• Lindel Turner, 4402 Richardson Drive, new residence, $130,000.

• Lindel Turner, 4404 Richardson Drive, new residence, $130,000.

• Lindel Turner, 4408 Richardson Drive, new residence, $130,000.

• Lindel Turner, 4410 Richardson Drive, new residence, $130,000.

• Lucy Carter, 610 Pinehill Lane, residential storage, $20,501.