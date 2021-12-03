Building permits issued in Jonesboro from Nov. 19 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
• Hammerhead Construction, 2713 E. Nettleton Ave., commercial alteration, $400,000.
• Bailey Contractors, 3201 E. Highland Drive, commercial addition, $200,000.
• Lindel Turner, 4400 Richardson Drive, new residence, $130,000.
• Lindel Turner, 4402 Richardson Drive, new residence, $130,000.
• Lindel Turner, 4404 Richardson Drive, new residence, $130,000.
• Lindel Turner, 4408 Richardson Drive, new residence, $130,000.
• Lindel Turner, 4410 Richardson Drive, new residence, $130,000.
• Lucy Carter, 610 Pinehill Lane, residential storage, $20,501.
