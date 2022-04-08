Building permits issued in Jonesboro from March 31 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:

Itzel Construction, 4009 Stoke Drive, new residence, $276,000.

Itzel Construction, 4101 Stoke Drive, new residence, $276,000.

Randy Harral, 3316 Muirfield Cove, new residence, $370.000.

Brandon McNew, 5624 Deer Valley Drive, new residence, $500,000.

Wagner Enterprises & Investments, 1101 W. Monroe Ave., new residence, $116,000.

Shelton Construction, 2410 RidgePointe Drive, new residence, $350,000.

Matt Verser, 4002 Friendly Hope Road, new residence, $387,000.

Custom Design Solutions, 516 Wilshire Circle, residential alteration, $1,500.

Breathe Green, 2001 E. Nettleton Ave., commercial alteration, $25,000.

Custom Design Solutions, 226 S. Main St., commercial alteration, $49,000.

Tim Thrasher Construction, 3702 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $10,000.

NmcCartney Construction, 2935 Parkwood Road, commercial alteration, $15,000.

Alejandro Morales, 1913 Brookhaven Road, residential alteration, $8,700.

Custom Design Solutions, 1720 High Ridge Lane, residential alteration, $70,000.

Brant Barksdale, 4804 Colony Park Drive, residential alteration, $16,000.

C & D Construction, 1300 White Oak Cove, residential alteration, $6,200.

Blake Richardson, 1304 Branchwood Lane, residential storage, $12,000.

Marcus Whitley, 5605 Southview Drive, residential storage, $22,621.