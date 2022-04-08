Building permits issued in Jonesboro from March 31 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
Itzel Construction, 4009 Stoke Drive, new residence, $276,000.
Itzel Construction, 4101 Stoke Drive, new residence, $276,000.
Randy Harral, 3316 Muirfield Cove, new residence, $370.000.
Brandon McNew, 5624 Deer Valley Drive, new residence, $500,000.
Wagner Enterprises & Investments, 1101 W. Monroe Ave., new residence, $116,000.
Shelton Construction, 2410 RidgePointe Drive, new residence, $350,000.
Matt Verser, 4002 Friendly Hope Road, new residence, $387,000.
Custom Design Solutions, 516 Wilshire Circle, residential alteration, $1,500.
Breathe Green, 2001 E. Nettleton Ave., commercial alteration, $25,000.
Custom Design Solutions, 226 S. Main St., commercial alteration, $49,000.
Tim Thrasher Construction, 3702 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $10,000.
NmcCartney Construction, 2935 Parkwood Road, commercial alteration, $15,000.
Alejandro Morales, 1913 Brookhaven Road, residential alteration, $8,700.
Custom Design Solutions, 1720 High Ridge Lane, residential alteration, $70,000.
Brant Barksdale, 4804 Colony Park Drive, residential alteration, $16,000.
C & D Construction, 1300 White Oak Cove, residential alteration, $6,200.
Blake Richardson, 1304 Branchwood Lane, residential storage, $12,000.
Marcus Whitley, 5605 Southview Drive, residential storage, $22,621.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.