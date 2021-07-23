Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from July 16 through Friday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
Van Horn Construction, 413 Ridgecrest St., new commercial, $1,518,200.
Zion Church Builders, 3119 Rook Road, new commercial, $1,427,610.
CWC Mechanical, 1 Nice Pak Drive, commercial alteration, $1,250,000.
Tridant Builders (Shadrach’s), 1001 Canera Drive, new commercial, $150,000.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3825 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $101,220.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3828 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $114,800.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3820 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $102,900.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 720 Madeline,Ct., new residence, $102,900.
Rest Enterprises, 3604 Red Maple Way, new residence, $139,000.
Rest Enterprises, 3647 Red Maple Way, new residence, $139,000.
Rest Enterprises, 3651 Red Maple Way, new residence, $139,000.
Rest Enterprises, 3600 Red Maple Way, new residence, $139,000.
Rest Enterprises, 3712 Red Maple Way, new residence, $139,000.
Rest Enterprises, 3612 Red Maple Way, new residence, $139,000.
Rest Enterprises, 3701 Red Maple Way, new residence, $139,000.
Rest Enterprises, 5217 Orchard Pass, new residence, $139,000.
Rest Enterprises, 5218 Orchard Pass, new residence, $139,000.
Tyer Construction, 1026 Villa Drive, new residence, $243,000.
Arkansas Drywall Construction, 117 Rogers St., commercial alteration, $67,000.
Riley Adams, 4509 Peachtree ve., residential storage, $400,000.
Anita Altom, 513 Magnolia Road, residential storage, $20,000.
SVR LLC, 914 Valhalla Drive, residential alteration, $47,538.
Sims Construction, 2002 Cathrine Drive, residential addition, $12,460.
Daniel Hundley, 5632 Valley Ridge Drive, residential addition, $15,000.
Jerry Murrell, 3006 Bobby Dawn Drive, residential storage, $6,385.
