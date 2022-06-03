Jonesboro inspectors issued permits recently for seven multifamily housing buildings along Antosh Circle and Olivia Court in southeastern Jonesboro. Tridant Builders is the contractor for the project, with a total value of $3,428,520.
Other building permits issued in Jonesboro from May 20 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
• Creative Builders of Jonesboro, 3421 Valencia Drive, new residence, $290,000.
• Creative Builders of Jonesboro, 3424 Muirfield Cove, new residence, $299,000.
• Creative Builders of Jonesboro, 3401 Valencia Drive, new residence, $295,000.
• NEA Dirtworks, 4621 Wolf Run Trail, new residence, $125,000.
• NEA Dirtworks, 4525 Wolf Run Trail, new residence, $120,000.
• NEA Dirtworks, 4629 Wolf Run Trail, new residence, $125,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 2411 Boydston St., new residence, $141,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 2415 Boydston St., new residence, $141,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 4104 Race St., new residence, $160,600.
• Leading Edge Construction, 625 Prospect Village Drive, new residence, $250,000.
• Legacy Homes of NEA, 4312 Lynx Lane, new residence, $250,000.
• Legacy Homes of NEA, 4313 Lynx Lane, new residence, $200,000.
• Jonesboro 2015, 5297 Reed Drive, new residence, $102,600.
• Blue Byrd Construction, 3704 Griffin St., residential duplex, $180,000.
• Martin Young, 3303 Malibu Drive, commercial, $53,000.
• C&D Contractors, 5750 Commerce Square, commercial alteration, $50,000.
• Kenneth Caubble, 2905 Turtle Creek Road, residential alteration, $45,000.
• Warren Damron Construction 2605 Harrison Cove, residential alteration, $20,000.
• NMcCartney Construction, 2700 RidgePointe Blvd., residential addition, $125,000.
• Craig Scriber, 734 W. Washington Ave., residential alteration, $20,000.
• Jackson Construction, 817 W. Huntington Ave., residential alteration, $53,000.
• Archie Thomas, 217 Huntcliff Drive, residential storage, $25,000.
