Building permits were issued Sept. 17 for 22 new single family homes in the Hilltop area. Daco Leasing & Holding LLC obtained the permits for the homes in the newly-created subdivision known as The Landing @ Hudson, which is off of Hudson Road, between East Johnson Avenue and Old Greensboro Road. The houses were valued at $200,000 each.
Other building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from from Sept. 3 to Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
Nabholz Construction (Nestle expansion), 3200 Nestle Road, $22,450,000.
Stonebridge Construction, 3106 E. Johnson Ave., new commercial, $963,000.
Speakes Electric, 3100 Trinity Drive, new commercial, $122,000.
Miami Nation Stronghold LLC, 3101 Fox Road, commercial alteration, $20,000.
C&R Construction, 2601 Southwest Square, commercial alteration, $65,000.
Cesar Islas, 903 Parr St., commercial alteration, $100,000.
Gillis Inc., 1333 E. Parker Road, commercial addition, $246,000.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3606 Hargis St., new residence, $114,800.
Shelton Construction, 1976 Windy Lane, new residence, $200,000.
Shelton Construction, 1980 Windy Lane, new residence, $200,000.
Kidd Construction, 1912 Durango Cove, new residence, $180,000.
Kidd Construction, 1916 Durango Cove, new residence, $180,000.
Kidd Construction, 1920 Durango Cove, new residence, $180,000.
Kidd Construction, 1924 Durango Cove, new residence, $180,000.
Kidd Construction, 2000 Durango Cove, new residence, $180,000.
Kidd Construction, 2004 Durango Cove, new residence, $180,000.
Findley Contractors, 2018 Catherine Drive, new residence, $200,000.
Marque Mealing 3427 Lake Pointe Drive, new residence, $375,556.
Jose Pacheco, 3107 Peachtree Ave., new residence, $500,000.
Jaynes Homes & Construction, 3213 Sage Oaks Cove, new residence, $400,000.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3713 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $102,900.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3728 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $114,800.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3833 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $102,900.
J. Diaz Construction, 4208 Nobhill Circle, residential addition, $49,500.
Kelly’s Kustom Home Repair, 1507 Flint St., residential addition, $32,000.
Paula Barnhill, 2804 Sunnybrook Drive, residential addition, $7,000.
Nicley Construction, 4315 Hallie Cove, residential alteration, $46,487.
Elam Enterprises, 5628 Valley Ridge Trail, residential alteration, $16,284.
Carl McKinney Home Maintenance, 5304 Southwest Drive, residential alteration, $48,159.
Richard Joslin, 208 Crestfield Drive, residential alteration, $4,200.
Michael Swindle, 4106 Peachtree Ave., residential storage, $25,000.
Rick Mathis, 5800 Southview Drive, residential storage, $10,000.
Gary Wren, 3007 Sloan Circle, residential storage, $5,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.