Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from July 23 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
Waffle House, 2905 Phillips Drive, commercial alteration, $450,000.
Stonebridge Construction, 2911 Longview Drive, new commercial, $898,000.
N. McCarthey Construction, 3410 E. Johnson Ave., commercial alteration, $75,000.
Gramling Construction, 3500 E. Johnson Ave., commercial alteration, $350,000.
