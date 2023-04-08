Jonesboro inspectors issued permits Thursday for a total of 14 triplex apartment buildings off of East Craighead Forest Road. HP Development will build the structures, valued at a total of $2.6 million, on a new street named Holcomb Drive, west of Savannah Hills Drive.
Other permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from March 31 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• Bailey Contractors, 3311 Stadium Blvd., new commercial, $6 million.
• Tate General Contractors, 2305 Vera St., commercial alteration, $88,079.
• Magic Touch Building, 1836 Hal St., residential multifamily, $350,000.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 723 Thicket Lane, new residence, $106,610.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5305 Mariposa Grove Drive, new residence, $94,850.
• Burch Homes, 3617 Ontario Drive, new residence, $244,400.
• Mark Morris Construction, 4309 Lynx Lane, new residence, $167,850.
• Mark Morris Construction, 4317 Lynx Lane, new residence, $167,940.
• Mark Morris Construction, 4312 Lynx Lane, new residence, $167,850.
• Mark Morris Construction, 4325 Lynx Lane, new residence, $167,850.
• Mark Morris Construction, 4324 Lynx Lane, new residence, $167,760.
• Mark Morris Construction, 4321 Lynx Lane, new residence, $167,760.
• Mark Morris Construction, 4313 Lynx Lane, new residence, $167,760.
• Mark Morris Construction, 4320 Lynx Lane, new residence, $167,760.
• Mark Morris Construction, 4316 Lynx Lane, new residence, $167,760.
• James Harold Campbell, 3809 Charleston Drive, residential storage, $15,000.
• Guy LeFlore, 3608 Burdyshaw Drive, residential addition, $15,000.
