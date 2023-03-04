Jonesboro inspectors issued permits this week for a cluster of apartment buildings to be constructed at the corner of Bittle Street and Forest Home Road. Three 4-plex buildings and one duplex structure will be valued at a total of $1 million. Tim Speakes Electric and Construction is the contractor for the project.
Other building permits issued from Feb.24 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• Ridge Construction, 812 Richsmith Drive, new residence, $200,000.
• Legacy Homes of NEA, 1010 Wildcat Lane, new residence, $190,000.
• Legacy Homes of NEA, 1012 Wildcat Lane, new residence, $190,000.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5305 Brody Lane, new residence, $115,640.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 809 Elizabeth Lane, new residence, $115,640.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 739 Elizabeth Lane, new residence, $115,640.
• Wagner Enterprises, 1511 French St., new residence, $120,000.
• William Martin, 3003 Colony Drive, residential alteration, $15,000.
• ERB Construction, 1504 Red Wolf Blvd., commercial alteration, $15,000.
• Sue Bauer, 1300 S. Church St., residential alteration, $20,000.
