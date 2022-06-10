Building permits issued in Jonesboro from May 27 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
• Nabholz Construction (Jonesboro High School), 301 Hurricane Drive, new commercial project, $11,500,000.
• Bailey Contractors, 301 Hurricane Drive, commercial alteration, $$327,663.
• Olympus Construction, 6301 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $214,000.
• Giron Painting, 2907 S. Caraway Road, commercial alteration, $70,000.
• Tridant Builders, 2801 Parkwood Road, commercial alteration, $210,000.
• Legacy Homes of NEA, 2904 King St., commercial alteration, $50,000.
• Martin Young, 2615 E. Nettleton Ave., commercial alteration, $25,000.
• Frey Metal Work, 1 NicePak Road, commercial addition, $110,000.
• AgSolar Solutions, 4104 Stephanie Lane, residential alteration, $57,775.
• AgSolar Solutions, 1007 French St., residential alteration, $25,000.
