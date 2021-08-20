Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from Aug. 6 to Friday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
• Stonebridge Construction, 2229 S. Caraway Road, $375,000.
• N. McCarthey Construction, 3106 Southwest Drive, commercial alteration, $450,000.
• N. McCarthey Construction, 3410 E. Johnson Ave., commercial alteration, $30,000.
• Zaxon Construction, 2101 Pleasant Grove Road, commercial alteration, $87,000.
• Island Construction, 530 Southwest Drive, commercial alteration, $120,000.
• Camco Builders, 1101 Robin Road, new residence, $750,000.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3717 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $99,213.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3805 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $94,800.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3809 Keeneland Drive, new residence, 102,900.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3709 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $104,080.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3817 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $94,802.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3729 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $114,800.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3725 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $87,010.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3813 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $94,850.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3721 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $95,349.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3821 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $87,010.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3801 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $106,610.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5312 Reed Drive, new residence, $114,800.
• NEA Construction, 800 Lakeshore Drive, new residence, $160,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 3620 Lake Pointe Drive, new residence, $340,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 3616 Lake Pointe Drive, new residence, $340,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 3621 Lake Pointe Drive, new residence, $340,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 3612 Lake Pointe Drive, new residence, $340,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 3624 Lake Pointe Drive, new residence, $340,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 3102 Galloway Court, new residence, $145,000.
• NEA Dirtworks, 4604 Wolf Run Trial, new residence, $102,000.
• NEA Dirtworks, 4608 Wolf Run Trial, new residence, $102,000.
• NEA Dirtworks, 4528 Wolf Run Trial, new residence, $102,000.
• Camco Builders, 1305 S. Main St., residential addition, $100,000.
• Custom Integrity Homes, 1014 Walnut St., new residence, $100,000.
• Nabholz Construction, 1110 Robin Road, residential alteration, $76,500.
• Mark McNabb, 2100 Paul Drive, residential storage, $130,000.
• Charles Mosley, 5914 Friendship Circle, residence storage, $21,000.
• Tallulah Pools, 3420 LakePointe Drive, residential pool, $75,000.
• AgSolar, 3305 Prestwick Circle, residential solar panels, $43,442.
• Patrick Gilliam, 5914 Megan Drive, residential solar panels, $29,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.