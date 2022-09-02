Jonesboro inspectors issued a permit Thursday for construction of a new warehouse and distribution center for Hytrol Conveyers. Ramson’s Inc. is the general contractor for the $10.7 million 150,000-square-foot project at 4000 Moore Road. It will be part of the new E-Commerce Park, under development by Haag Brown adjacent to Jonesboro’s new shooting sports complex.
Other building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from Aug. 25 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
