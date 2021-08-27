JONESBORO — HP Development obtained building permits this week for 18 multifamily residential buildings to be constructed at 1500 and 1504 Kathleen St.
Twelve buildings will contain four units each, while six will contain three units each. Estimated total cost of the 66 housing units is $4.29 million.
Other permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from Aug. 20 to Friday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
• Stonebridge Construction, 2411 Longview Drive, commercial alteration, $193,000.
• Stonebridge Construction, 3105 Southwest Drive, commercial alteration, $107,000.
• Stonebridge Construction, 3105 Southwest Drive, commercial shell building only, $289,000.
• C&R Construction, 1421 S. Caraway Road, commercial alteration, $100,000.
• Hardesty & Associates, 2206 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $375,000.
• Chris West Plumbing, 428 N. Main St., commercial storage, $70,000.
• Mark Morris Construction, 3412 Lake Pointe Drive, new residence, $340,000.
• Mylo Ball, 5503 Beaver Lane, residential alteration, $19,630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.