Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from May 5 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
Magic Touch Building, 5208 Highland Park Circle, residential multifamily, $220,000.
May 13, 2023
NEA Plumbing, 1843 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $250,000.
Belk Contracting, 2504 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, commercial alteration, $42,000.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5204 Yukon Drive, new residence, $106,610.
Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5413 Beech Grove Drive, new residence, $114,800.
Legacy Homes, 4236 Lynx Lane, new residence, $223,000.
Mark Morris Construction, 5209 Deliverance Drive, new residence, $231,000.
T. Abraham & Sons, 901 Oaktree Manor Cove, new residence, $135,000.
Koehn Contracting, 2201 Waynesboro Drive, new residence, $67,425.
Tim Thrasher, 403 Wilkins Ave., residential addition, $100,000.
Dan Reeves, 515 Olive St., residential alteration, $140,000.
Shelby Riley, 211 Cedar St, residential addition, $42,000.
Housley Services, 3409 Old Dornick Drive, residential addition, $65,000.
Strobbe Enterprises, 1200 Pardew St., residential alteration, $30,000.
John Stark, 3309 Abigail Court, residential storage, $11,809.
