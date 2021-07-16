Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro this week with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
• Nabholz Construction, 225 E. Washington Ave., commercial alteration, $2,200,000.
• Powerhouse Retail Services, 2811 Creek Drive, commercial alteration, $150,000.
• K&T Custom Homes, 4706 Edgemont Drive, new residence, $160,000.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 3824 Keeneland Drive, new residence, $94,850.
• Engelken Contractor Group, 3605 Casey Springs Road, new residence, $423,000.
• Andrew and Suzy Gray, 2306 Innisbrook Cove, new residence, $375,000.
• Shelton Construction, 5008 Rockport Drive, new residence, $200,000.
• Burch Homes, 5005 Rockport Drive, new residence, $169,000.
• Speakes Electric, 3904 Teal Drive, residential alteration, $24,700.
• J. Diaz Construction, 925 Sandino Drive, residential alteration, $34,800.
• Chester Davis, 7011 E. Johnson Ave., residential storage, $6,433.
• Tim Thrasher Construction, 1912 Woodsprings Road, residential addition, $110,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.