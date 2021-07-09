Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro this week with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
• Jetton General Contractors, 1009 Canera Drive, new commercial, $8,300,000.
• Stonebridge Construction, 22056 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $175,000.
• Findley Contractors, 1104 Cardinal Road, residential addition, $45,000.
• Custom Integrity Homes, 1209 W. Washington Ave., residential alteration, $20,000.
• Trinity Oaks Construction, 204 Pine St., residential alteration, $4,500.
• RNR Remodeling, 927 Sandra Lane, residential alteration, $1,000.
