Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from June 2 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• Daco Leasing & Holding, 5228 S. Culberhouse St., new residence, $1.4 million.
• Wilcox Custom Homes, 3814 S. Culberhouse St., new residenc, $525,000.
• J.H. Abel Realty, 4516 Butler Road, new residence, $575,000.
• Graves Construction, 3309 Valencia Drive, new residence, $285,540.
• Graves Construction, 3313 Valencia Drive, new residence, $289,850.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5325 Beech Grove Drive, new residence, $94,850.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5401 Beech Grove Drive, new residence, $106,610.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5405 Beech Grove Drive, new residence, $87,010.
• Jose Morales, 411 W. Forrest St., new residence, $40,000.
• Roger Statler, 4008 Mardis Wood Drive, new residence, $150,000.
• Chris Ishmael Tile & Construction, 2821 Race St., commercial alteration, $500,000.
• Phillips Brothers Construction, 3717 E. Johnson Ave., commercial alteration, $600,000.
• NEA Plumbing, 926 Canera Drive, new commercial, $500,000.
• Precision Electrical Contractors, 6321 Evan Drive, new commercial, $800,000.
• Zaxon Construction, 5601 E. Highland Drive, commercial addition, $150,000.
• Nabholz Construction, 213 E. Thomas Green Road, commercial alteration, $174,280.
• Nabholz Construction, 1001 Rosemond Ave., commercial alteration, $231,671.
• Nabholz Construction, 1804 Hillcrest Drive, commercial alteration, $357,552.
• Custom Integrity Homes, 3411 Southwest Drive, commercial alteration, $100,000.
• Larry Cline, 3502 Cedar Creek Cove, residential addition, $222,000.
• Custom Integrity Homes, 4905 Rockport Drive, residential alteration, $54,696.
• Michael Davis, 3017 N. Church St., residential alteration, $5,000.
• Sunenergy Renewals, 4729 Lonoke Lane, residential addition, $44,214.
• Salah Murshed, 713 Wilson St., residential addition, $9,135.
• Robert Clay, 1714 Clayhill Drive, residential alteration, $5,000.
