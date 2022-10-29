Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from Oct. 20 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• The Stellar Group, 1 Nestle Way, commercial alteration, $10 million.
Updated: October 29, 2022 @ 2:56 am
Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from Oct. 20 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• The Stellar Group, 1 Nestle Way, commercial alteration, $10 million.
• Larry Stracener, 4410 Mt. Carmel Road, new residence, $300,000.
• J.H. Abel Realty, 2238 Addison Cove, new residence, $755,300.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5405 Reed Drive, new residence, $102,900.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5405 Brody Drive, new residence, $87,010.
• Ron Fielder, 929 Flint St., residential addition, $800.
• Diocelina Najera, 1714 National Road, residential addition, $600.
• Koehn Contracting, 321 Dunwoody Drive, residential addition, $95,000.
• Claudio Lopez, 3100 Parkwood Road, residential addition, $8,000.
• Custom Integrity Homes, 1901 E. Nettleton Ave., residential alteration, $4,740.
• Tallulah Pools, 4300 Woodsprings Road, residential swimming pool, $125,000.
