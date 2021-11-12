Building permits issued in Jonesboro from Nov. 4 through Wednesday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:
• Speakes Electric 2306 E. Highland Drive, commercial alteration, $240,000.
• Mitch Hovis, 4317 Valencia Drive, new residence, $423,375.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5228 Prospector Drive, new residence, $100,730.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5232 Prospector Drive, new residence, $101,220.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 5236 Prospector Drive, new residence, $129,640.
• Jonesboro 2015 LLC, 304 Elizabeth Lane, new residence, $106,610.
• Mark Morris Construction, 3008 Galloway Court, new residence, $235,000.
• Gregory and Patricia Vincent, 3702 Oakhurst St., residential storage, $2,900.
