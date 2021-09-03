Ramsons Inc. obtained a building permit this week for construction of a 150,000-square-foot industrial structure for Spirit Fitness at 2211 Barnhill Road. The $7,938,359 project is the first of three phases of expansion work the company announced in July.
Other permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from Aug. 27 to Friday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:Other permits
• NmcCartney Construction, 4110 E. Johnson Ave., new commercial, $450,000.
• Construction Network Inc, 3100 Southwest Drive, commercial alteration, $60,000.
• Tim McDougle, 6701 E. Johnson Ave., commercial alteration, $100,000.
• Sherry Gulley Kiser, 4300 Mockernut Lane, new residence, $80,000.
• Legacy Homes, 4013 Cornerstone Drive, new residence, $80,000.
• Westbrook Premier Builders, 2030 Sloan Lake Drive, new residence, $500,000.
• Burch Homes, 3613 Lake Pointe Cove, new residence, $285,000.
• Burch Homes, 3673 Lake Pointe Cove, new residence, $295,000.
• Randy Harrell, 4031 Ridge Pointe Cove, new residence, $208,000.
• Blue Byrd Construction, 1509 Woodfield St., new residence, $85,000.
• J. Diaz Construction, 3832 S. Culberhouse St., residential alteration, $45,000.
• Sarah Willis, 4702 Jone Cones Place, residential addition, $14,000.
• Rodney W. Clark, 4405 Peachtree Ave., residential storage, $27,000.
• R.J. Platz, 2441 Old Greensboro Road, commercial storage, $2,600.
